NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 13 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $2,592.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,251.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,869.04. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.