NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 6,755 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $230.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

