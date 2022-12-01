Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Andrew Alford Sells 5,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NXST stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,988. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average is $178.00.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 62.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

