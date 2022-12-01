Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 11613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.68.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 million. Research analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

