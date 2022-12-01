Next Level Private LLC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,056. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

