Next Level Private LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Next Level Private LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

