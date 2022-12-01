Next Level Private LLC Invests $406,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.