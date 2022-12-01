Next Level Private LLC Purchases Shares of 38,350 Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Next Level Private LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

