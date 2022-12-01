Next Level Private LLC Takes $370,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.22 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

