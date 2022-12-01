Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

OEF stock opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average is $177.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

