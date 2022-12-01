Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

