Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.29 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

