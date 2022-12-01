Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.84.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

