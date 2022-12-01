Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 398.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 390,092 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $66.23 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

