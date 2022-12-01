Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 798 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 382.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 80,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,621 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $426,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

