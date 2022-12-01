Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after buying an additional 268,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

