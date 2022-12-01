NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

