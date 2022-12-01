Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nikola Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

