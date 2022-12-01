Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nikola Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.14.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
