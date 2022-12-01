Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 202,318 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,318 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $120,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

DGX opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

