Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $164,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

