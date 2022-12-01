Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 20,550 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $117,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $370.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $372.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.