Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,244 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $189,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trimble by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trimble

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.