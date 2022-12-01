Nordea Investment Management AB Has $107.55 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,812 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of Waters worth $107,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 331.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $346.60 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.10.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

