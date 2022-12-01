Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,599 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Intel worth $181,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

