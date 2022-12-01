Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.32% of United Rentals worth $220,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

Shares of URI opened at $353.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.41 and a 200 day moving average of $293.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

