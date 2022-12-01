Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 172,017 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,017 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.58% of Verisk Analytics worth $155,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $77,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Shares of VRSK opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.