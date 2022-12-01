Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 172,017 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,017 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.58% of Verisk Analytics worth $155,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $77,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics
In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of VRSK opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.80.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.
Verisk Analytics Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.