Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 217,853 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,085,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $146,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

