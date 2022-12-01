Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $148.65 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

