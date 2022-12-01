Northcape Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

