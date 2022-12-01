Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NIDB opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.38. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.