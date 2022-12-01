Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 971,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $533.29. The company had a trading volume of 771,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.