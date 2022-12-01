Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 10,127 shares trading hands.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Up 11.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.22.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
