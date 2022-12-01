Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $89.56 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

