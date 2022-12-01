NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNA. Citigroup lowered their target price on NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NuCana stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 96,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

