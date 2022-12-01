NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NuLegacy Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NULGF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 337,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,877. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. NuLegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

