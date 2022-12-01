NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NuLegacy Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NULGF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 337,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,877. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. NuLegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About NuLegacy Gold
