NULS (NULS) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. NULS has a market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

