Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $40.43.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
