Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,052,247.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,503 shares of company stock worth $3,957,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

