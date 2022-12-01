Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 23.4% in November

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

