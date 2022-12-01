Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 23.4% in November

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NAZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.