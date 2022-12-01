NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Sells $643,356.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NV5 Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

