NXM (NXM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,530.85

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, NXM has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $278.22 million and $14,530.85 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for $42.19 or 0.00246027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003643 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.55727495 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,311.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

