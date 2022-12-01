Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $273.87 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $273.87 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.40 or 0.07513237 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00076230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00060970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0471975 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $15,842,574.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

