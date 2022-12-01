Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.86 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.26 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 4.0 %

Okta stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,360. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

