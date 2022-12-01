Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Update

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,100. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 107,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 105.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 17.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $921,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,181,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

