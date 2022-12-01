OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Matthew W. Foehr Acquires 300,000 Shares

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,136.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OmniAb Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OABI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 1,769,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,064. OmniAb Inc has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

OmniAb Company Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.