OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OmniAb Company Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

