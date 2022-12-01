OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
OmniAb Price Performance
Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb
In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OmniAb Company Profile
Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OmniAb (OABI)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.