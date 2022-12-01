OmniaVerse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $406,398.27 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $406,398.27 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

