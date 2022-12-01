OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.
OncoCyte Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
