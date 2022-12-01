OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 345,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

