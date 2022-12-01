Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Down 35.8% in November

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS ONPH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 10,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,687. Oncology Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

