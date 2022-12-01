ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

