ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm's revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

