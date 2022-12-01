Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million-$216.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.74 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 667,631 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

